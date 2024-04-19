Man arrested on child pornography charge in Darke County

GREENVILLE TWP., Darke County — A 36-year-old man is facing a child pornography charge following an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, according to Detective Sergeant Chris Clark.

Matthew A. Shoffstal, 36, is facing a pandering obscenity involving a minor charge, jail records show.

On Thursday, an investigation into child porn led the sheriff’s office to conduct a search warrant on the 6000 block of Requarth Road, in Greenville Township, Clark said.

Shoffstall was taken into custody.

This case is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

