Man accused of throwing suspected drugs out of car during police chase

DAYTON — A 26-year-old man was arrested during a multi-agency law enforcement operation in the Dayton area on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

During the operation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol learned that there was a police chase coming into Ohio from Richmond, Indiana.

Troopers responded to the area after the car involved hit another vehicle during the chase in Preble County.

OSHP’s Aviation Unit started following the car and saw the suspect throwing items out, the spokesperson said.

The suspect has since been identified as Dalin Allen, 26.

Dalin Allen (Montgomery County Jail)

Soon after, troopers used a tire deflation device to slow and then stop the car.

They were able to take Allen into custody without further incident.

While searching the car and looking for the items thrown out of it, authorities found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Drugs seized (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The spokesperson said Allen has been charged with failure to comply, and additional charges are pending.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

During the recent Violent Crime Reduction Initiative, eight felony arrests were made, the spokesperson said.

“The success in reducing violent crime across Ohio relies on the strength of our law enforcement partnerships,” DeWine said. “These operations in Dayton and Cincinnati prove that when agencies at every level work toward one common goal, we can effectively remove violent offenders and illegal firearms from our streets.”

