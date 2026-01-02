Man arrested after SWAT response in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a reported domestic incident in Dayton on New Year’s Day.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were initially called out to the 1700 block of Gummer Avenue on a welfare check late Thursday morning.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a 33-year-old woman with a black eye and a possible bloody nose, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Randy Beane on Friday.

A man at the home reportedly refused to let officers check on the welfare of the woman.

Beane said a previous call indicated that the man may have access to a firearm.

Officers began to surround the home, at which time one saw the woman mouth the words “help me.”

SWAT personnel were called to the scene. Once they arrived, officers forced their way into the home and arrested the man, allowing the woman to receive medical treatment.

When inside the home, an officer located a firearm. Beane said the suspect had a previous conviction for felonious assault on a police officer, making him ineligible to have a firearm.

The man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for kidnapping, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and weapons under disability.

While police did not identify the suspect, News Center 7 found that 27-year-old Avery Carpenter was arrested in the 1700 block of Gummer Avenue on Thursday. He’s being held on suspicion of abduction, domestic violence, obstructing official business, and weapons under disability.

CARPENTER, AVERY QUINTEZ (Montgomery County Jail)

