Man arrested after shots fired at area bar

MIDDLETOWN — A 30-year-old man is facing charges after shots were fired at an area bar Tuesday morning, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the J-Rocks Bar, at 3008 Tytus Avenue, in Middletown for reports of shots fired at approximately 12:54 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Davonte E. Whitaker, 30, on two counts of felonious assault, according to police.

The department is asking anyone who lives in the 3000 blocks of Tytus Avenue and Illinois Avenue to check their surveillance cameras.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Kirby at 513-425-7736, connork@cityofmiddletown.org, or dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group