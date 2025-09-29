Man arrested after police chase through Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — A man was arrested after leading police on a chase through a Xenia neighborhood over the weekend.

Xenia police were called to the area of Alabama Drive on reports of a fight around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Xenia Police Division report.

Officers were initially told that no weapons were involved, but quickly learned that someone had a gun and left the scene.

While responding, an officer saw the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a silver Chrysler, driving onto Missouri Drive.

After passing the car, the officer noticed the driver matched the suspect’s description and turned around to follow it.

The report identifies the driver as Leonardo Howard Sr., 44, of Xenia.

A short high-speed chase started, but was terminated due to the driver’s “evasive actions,” the report said.

After slowing down, the officer noted that they “saw the vehicle coming from a yard and noticed that a wood privacy fence had been ran through.”

The officer started chasing the vehicle again, but Howard got out of the car while it was still moving and ran away.

According to the report, Howard allegedly had a bag and a “long weapon” in his hand.

“The weapon was black, and the driver had his right hand towards the back of the weapon and his left hand towards the barrel of the weapon. He appeared to be in the “Ready Position” as he was running," the report noted.

Howard allegedly continued to run through the neighborhood and backyards, but was eventually detained on Nebraska Drive.

The report indicates that shotgun shells were found in the roadway on Florida Drive and in a backyard.

A shotgun was also found in a backyard on Nebraska Drive.

Howard was booked into the Greene County Jail on failure to comply with an order of a police officer and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, according to the report.

He remains booked in jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

