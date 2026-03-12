Man arrested after over 200 grams of suspected meth found

PREBLE COUNTY — A man is facing charges after authorities seized significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from his home.

Christopher Gene Meyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office launched the investigation after receiving complaints from local citizens.

The probe focused on reported drug activity in the College Corner area.

Investigators searched a home at 115 Eaton St.

During the search, officials recovered approximately 240 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 47 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Investigators also seized multiple items related to drug trafficking found on the property.

Meyer remains in the Preble County Jail.

The court has set a bond for his release, though he has not yet posted it.

