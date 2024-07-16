Man arrested after fight turns into shooting in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — Police investigated a shooting in a Kettering neighborhood Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Kettering Police Department.

Kettering officers and medics responded to the 4000 block of Irelan Street before 6:40 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

The spokesperson confirmed crews responded to a shooting, but said no one was struck by gunfire.

The suspect and one of the two victims sustained minor injuries in a fight that occurred just before the shooting.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson on scene and saw officers remove one firearm from a garage.

Brian McKnight, 41, was taken to an area hospital for treatment before being transported to the Kettering Jail, the spokesperson said.

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm in city limits, using weapons while intoxicated, having weapons under disability, discharge of (a) firearm on or near prohibited premises, strangulation and inducing panic.

The charges are pending approval of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Additional information was not immediately available.

