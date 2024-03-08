Man arrested after double shooting near Ohio park

CINCINNATI — A man is in jail after a double shooting near a park Thursday night in Cincinnati.

At 11:15 p.m., Cincinnati police were dispatched to the 900 block of Burton Avenue, near MLK Park in Avondale, on reports of a shooting, according to our media partners in WCPO-9 TV.

Upon arrival, officers went inside an apartment and found 42-year-old Kenyada Wheeler and a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

>> Murder charges approved for man accused of killing local 15-year-old in ‘rolling shootout’

Wheeler died on scene and the other victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WCPO-9 reported.

It is not immediately clear how severe the man’s injuries are.

40-year-old John Williams was arrested and charged with murder, according to a spokesperson from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police are asking those with information to reach out to CPD’s Homicide Unit at (513)-352-3542.

©2024 Cox Media Group