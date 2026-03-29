Man arrested, 800 grams of drugs recovered after officers serve warrant

DAYTON — A man is in custody, and officers recovered over 800 grams of drugs after serving a warrant in a Dayton neighborhood.
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The Dayton Police Department (DPD) said in a social media post that officers served a search warrant on Charleston Boulevard on Thursday.
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They recovered 447 grams of meth, 103 grams of fentanyl, 72 grams of crack, and 184 grams of an unknown powder, according to the social media post.
Officers arrested a 37-year-old man during the search.
He was booked on charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.
On March 26, 2026, detectives served a search warrant on Charleston Blvd. As a result 447 grams of meth, 103 grams of fentanyl, 72 grams of crack, and 184 grams of an unknown powder was recovered.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) March 27, 2026
A 37-year-old male was arrested for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. pic.twitter.com/bAWcJ5xQO2
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