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Man arrested, 800 grams of drugs recovered after officers serve warrant

By WHIO Staff
Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A man is in custody, and officers recovered over 800 grams of drugs after serving a warrant in a Dayton neighborhood.

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The Dayton Police Department (DPD) said in a social media post that officers served a search warrant on Charleston Boulevard on Thursday.

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They recovered 447 grams of meth, 103 grams of fentanyl, 72 grams of crack, and 184 grams of an unknown powder, according to the social media post.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man during the search.

He was booked on charges of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

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