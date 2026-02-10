Man admits to shooting girlfriend in 911 call; homicide investigation launched

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man called 911 and told police he shot his girlfriend early Tuesday.

News Center 7 previously reported that the call came in around 2 a.m. to the 4700 block of Queens Avenue.

A Dayton police report lists the shooting as a “homicide murder.”

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man told dispatchers to “get here quick, someone is shot.”

Throughout the call, the caller used explicit language when talking to the dispatcher.

He quickly follows up his first statement with “I shot her three times, get here now.”

The dispatcher can be heard asking the caller who was shot.

The caller replies, saying, " I shot my girlfriend."

He then tells the dispatcher that he is armed and that he is “not going out without a fight.”

The police report obtained by News Center 7 did not include information about a possible suspect or the victim.

