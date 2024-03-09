Man accused of using Snapchat to send child pornography formally charged

DAYTON — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly sharing child pornography through a popular social media app.

Aaron Miner, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Miner has been accused of sending “child sexual assault material” on the social media app Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton Police became aware of Miner’s alleged crimes when they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Miner is not currently in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

