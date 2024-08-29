Man accused of threatening to shoot woman, bringing ‘AK47 style pistol’ to her work

SPRINGFIELD — A man is facing multiple charges after police said he threatened to shoot a family member at her work.

Michael Robinson, 41, was arrested Tuesday in connection to two cases.

He is facing domestic violence and menacing in connection to an incident on Aug. 26 when he allegedly threatened to show up at a family member’s work and shoot her.

Robinson is also facing terrorism and inducing panic charges in connection to an incident the next day where after making said threats police said he showed up at a family member’s work with an AK47.

On Aug. 27 a manager at Pratt Industries told police that Robinson made threats to a family member, who was an employee, and said he was planning to bring an AK47 and “light that (expletive) up.”

Robinson is also accused of calling the family member in front of the manager and saying he would “come to the business to shoot her.”

Robinson then came to Pratt Industries and parked in the parking lot, prompting the manager to lock down the business, according to court documents.

An hour later police arrived and found Robinson.

The family member told the manager that the gun was still in Robinson’s trunk and he told her he would “bond out of jail and return.”

A Pratt Industries employee told police that he took the gun out of Robinson’s car.

Police collected the “AK47 style pistol” and in Robinson’s car found two loaded magazines, and two loaded AR-15 magazines, according to court documents.

The manager told police they lost $15,000 and that 75 employees were present for the incident.

