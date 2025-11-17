Man accused of strangling another man to death after FC Cincinnati game pleads guilty

CINCINNATI — The man who was accused of choking another man to death after an FC Cincinnati game in 2023 has pleaded guilty to some of the charges he was facing.

Lavontez Davis, 26, pleaded guilty to one count each of strangulation and involuntary manslaughter, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Oct. 4, 2023.

On Oct. 4, Cincinnati police were called to E. 14 Street for an altercation after an FC Cincinnati game.

When they got to the scene, officers found 48-year-old Jason McKinnon suffering from injuries on the sidewalk. WCPO reported that he died at UC Medical Center four days later.

Witnesses told police that McKinnon was walking with a woman when they saw another woman driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

McKinnon and the woman he was with reportedly told the driver she was going the wrong way, but then she got out and started fighting the woman.

Prosecutors said Davis then got out of the car, grabbed McKinnon around the neck, and choked him. A police report obtained by WCPO stated that Davis put McKinnon in a headlock.

After his death, a coroner’s office determined that his death was a homicide.

During his arraignment, Davis’ attorney said his client was acting in self-defense of himself and his pregnant girlfriend.

