Man accused of stabbing 2 people in custody

RICHMOND, IN — Area police arrested a man accused of a double stabbing on Tuesday.

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Jose Garcia-Velasco, 25, was arrested in the 1100 block of Reid Parkway near the Richmond Police Department, according to a police spokesperson.

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The arrest comes after a police investigation into a double stabbing on June 27.

Garcia Velasco was identified as a suspect after a lengthy police investigation, the spokesperson said.

He was booked on a felony count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and a felony count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Online jail records indicate that Garcia Velasco remains in the Wayne County Jail.

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