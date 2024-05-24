Man accused of shooting, killing man repossessing vehicle sentenced

DAYTON — A South Carolina man who shot and killed a man in Dayton has been sentenced.

Demar Cobb, 37, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was sentenced to 24 years for life in prison, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cobb was previously indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault with serious physical harm, and having weapons while under disability.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: South Carolina man accused of deadly Dayton shooting; Coroner IDs victim

As News Center 7 previously reported, in June 2023 police and medics were called to the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court around 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found a man, identified as Graylon Russell, shot in a parking lot.

Medics took Russell to MIami Valley Hospital but he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Russell had arrived at the apartment on Lakeridge Court to repossess a vehicle.

Cobb exited a nearby apartment building and confronted Russell before shooting him multiple times and running from the scene.

In a separate trial, Cobb was also found guilty of having weapons under disability.









