Man accused of shooting, killing 33-year-old outside Arby’s formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of shooting and killing a 33-year-old in front of an Arby’s restaurant in Dayton has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

David Brown was indicted on four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Montgomery County Jail records show that Brown was arrested on Oct. 9 by Dayton police.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Morrell Fontenot, 33, was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Salem Avenue in July 2024.

>>RELATED: ‘You’re a coward,’ Grieving mother asks son’s alleged killer to turn himself in

Dayton police gathered enough evidence to charge Brown in December 2024.

Police believe that Brown robbed Fontenot, even going through his pocket after he was shot.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]