Child flown to hospital after playground injury at local school

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A child was flown to an area hospital after sustaining an injury at a Champaign County elementary school on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident happened on the playground at Graham Elementary School in St. Paris, according to Graham Local Schools Superintendent Chad Lensman.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Student brings gun to local elementary school; police, district investigating
- Tipp City man’s death no longer being investigated as suspicious, police say
- ‘People need to be aware;’ Mother remembers 5-year-old daughter killed in combine accident
CareFlight was called to take the student to an area hospital out of an abundance of caution; however, it is unclear how serious the child’s injuries are.
“We appreciate the quick action of students, staff, and the JSP Fire Department,” Lensman said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group