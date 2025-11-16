Man accused of shooting into Darke County home arrested in another state

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of shooting into a Darke County home has been arrested in Kentucky, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at and into a house during a domestic dispute in the 6000 block of Willis Road in Greenville around 12:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Dante Genovesi, 32, of Arcanum.

Genovesi left the area before authorities arrived on scene.

"A be on the lookout was issued for the suspect and sent to numerous agencies who assisted in the search for the suspect," the spokesperson said.

Georgetown police in Kentucky arrested Genovesi without any issues.

Genovesi is facing felonious assault charges and is waiting to be extradited to the Darke County Jail.

The spokesperson said no one was injured by the gunfire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

