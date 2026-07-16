Man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on Discord

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on a messaging app has been formally charged.

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Ryan Chansley was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 22 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.

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Huber Heights police got a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alleging that Chansley had inappropriate images and was sharing them through Discord.

Police obtained a search warrant and found numerous images on Chansley’s devices, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chansley is not in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30.

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