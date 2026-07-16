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Man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on Discord

By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com
Man holding an iPhone 14 Pro smartphone with Discord app with PS5 video game controllers. Top view. Office environment. Low blue light.
Discord FILE PHOTO: Discord (Diego - stock.adobe.com)
By Noelle Horn, WHIO.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man accused of sharing inappropriate photos on a messaging app has been formally charged.

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Ryan Chansley was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on 22 counts of pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.

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Huber Heights police got a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alleging that Chansley had inappropriate images and was sharing them through Discord.

Police obtained a search warrant and found numerous images on Chansley’s devices, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chansley is not in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30.

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