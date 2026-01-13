Man accused of sexually abusing local student for nearly a decade

HARRISON TWP. — A Montgomery County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a local teen dating back to when she was six.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Munta Wells was arrested on Monday on 11 charges, including:
- Gross sexual imposition
- Rape of a child under 10
- Sexual battery
- Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
An investigation in Wells was launched in December after a Northridge High School student told a school staff member about sexual abuse by someone known to them, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl, illegally recording people enters plea
- 4 women given life-saving awards after helping runner who collapsed during 5K
- Father charged after gun left unsecured, 2-year-old hurt
The alleged abuse began when the child was six years old and continued until she was at least 14, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
The alleged abuse continued even after the victim became pregnant. A DNA test was conducted, and results showed Wells was the father of the child, court records show.
The victim said she didn’t report the abuse earlier because he reportedly made threats.
Wells is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group