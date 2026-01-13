Man accused of sexually abusing local student for nearly a decade

HARRISON TWP. — A Montgomery County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a local teen dating back to when she was six.

Munta Wells was arrested on Monday on 11 charges, including:

Gross sexual imposition

Rape of a child under 10

Sexual battery

Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An investigation in Wells was launched in December after a Northridge High School student told a school staff member about sexual abuse by someone known to them, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged abuse began when the child was six years old and continued until she was at least 14, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The alleged abuse continued even after the victim became pregnant. A DNA test was conducted, and results showed Wells was the father of the child, court records show.

The victim said she didn’t report the abuse earlier because he reportedly made threats.

Wells is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

