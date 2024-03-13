Man accused of killing local 15-year-old in ‘rolling shootout’ formally charged

HARRISON TWP. — The man previously named a person of interest in the death of a local teenage girl has been formally charged in connection to her death.

Tommy Moreland, 29, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury with two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of improper handling of a firearm, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises, and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Courts records.

He’s scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Tommy Moreland Tommy Moreland mugshot (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 15-year-old girl killed in Harrison Twp. ‘rolling shootout’

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Heaven Washington.

On Nov. 17, deputies responded to a “rolling shootout” near the intersection of Turner Road and Philadelphia Drive.

At the time of the shooting, Montgomery County Children Services had temporary custody over Washington. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, on the morning of the shooting, Washington was being driven by a group home staff member. They were returning from getting money for Washington’s field trip when Moreland allegedly pulled up alongside the staffer’s car and fired numerous shots in the vehicle.

Washington was hit by gunfire and died from her injuries.

Deputies previously said that they did not believe Washington was the intended target of the shooting, “but a tragic casualty of ongoing street violence.”

Detectives were able to determine the other vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a maroon Toyota RAV4.

>> RELATED: Person of interest in death of local teen led detectives on 100 mph chase, court records say

The same day as the shooting, the SUV was spotted by detectives in unmarked patrol vehicles at the Englewood Meijer. As detectives were watching the SUV, it began to drive off at a high rate of speed. A chase ensured and the SUV continued to go around 70 mph, running red lights and nearly hitting other cars on the road.

The SUV later got onto Interstate 70 and continued driving recklessly, going approximately 109 mph. Eventually, the SUV got off the interstate and was later found abandoned in a field in Farmersville.

Surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed Moreland getting into the driver’s seat of the SUV before and driving the chase began.

Moreland was previously indicted for failure to comply with the order of a peace officer in relation to the chase.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder charges approved for man accused of killing local 15-year-old in ‘rolling shootout’

Murder charges were approved at the beginning of the month and he was initially charged in Vandalia Municipal Court. A warrant for Moreland’s arrest was issued and he was arrested without incident last Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

As previously reported on News Center 7, we reached out to Washington’s family about the charges that were months in the making.

“I thank God he has been charged (with murder) and I pray that the state puts him away for a very long time,” Alice Washington, Heaven’s grandmother, said in a statement to News Center 7.

©2024 Cox Media Group