Man accused of kidnapping boy, pouring bleach on his face takes plea deal

DAYTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy and pouring bleach on his face has entered his plea.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeMarcus Pleasure pleaded guilty to one count of abduction, according to court records.

As part of his plea agreement, a count of kidnapping and assault was dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pleasure along with Reka Jarmon were charged in connection with an incident that started in the 800 block of West Hillcrest Avenue on Feb. 22 when Dayton police responded to reports of a kidnapping around 1:40 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jarmon and Pleasure are accused of going into the home, attacking the child, and then forcing him into a car, according to court documents.

Court records indicate that the pair took the boy to a house in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue.

They reportedly attacked him again and poured bleach on his face.

The boy “sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” court records read.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the 12-year-old boy involved may be a suspect in a sexual assault.

Pleasure is set to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

Jarmon’s case is ongoing.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group