Man accused of exposing himself at 3 area homes on Valentine’s Day arrested

HAMILTON, Butler County — A man was arrested on burglary and public indecency charges after several incidents on Valentine’s Day in Butler County, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Hamilton police responded to three separate incidents of indecent exposure between midnight and 3 a.m. on the west side of the city.

They were reported in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, the 100 block of North F Street, and the 300 block of North C Street.

“In each incident, the suspect exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct in front of residents,” the department said.

The suspect allegedly entered the home on North C Street through an unlocked window and engaged in the same behavoir before being confronted.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but detectives used evidence and information from a community member to identify him as Jalen Peck.

Peck was arrested without incident on outstanding, unrelated warrants on Feb. 16, the department said.

Formal charges connected to the Valentine’s Day incidents were filed after detectives interviewed Peck and reviewed evidence.

He’s facing one count of burglary and two counts of public indecency.

Hamilton police said Peck moved to Hamilton in late 2024 to access local residential social services.

He’s been previously arrested for criminal trespass, obstructing official business, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peck remains booked in the Butler County Jail. He could face additional charges related to these incidents in the future.

