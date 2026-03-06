Man accused of abducting, raping woman in Springfield formally charged

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of abducting, strangling, and raping a woman in Springfield has been formally charged.

Peter Lewis Hill Patton III was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on charges including rape, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, having weapons under disability, and improper handling of firearms.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police said Patton knows the victim.

The police investigation started when the victim showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Feb. 22 with several injuries.

Police said Patton pulled up next to the victim late Saturday night, grabbed her, and pulled her into his car.

He allegedly assaulted her as he drove away.

She escaped the car at West Euclid and South Center, but police said Patton drove up to her again and pulled her back into the car.

Charging documents describe a similar situation later at a Speedway gas station on South Limestone.

Then, police said Patton physically and sexually assaulted the victim at his apartment.

After Springfield officers identified him as a suspect, they said they found him and arrested him without incident.

Patton’s bond was set at $250,000.

He is due in court next on April 22.

