Man accidentally shoots himself while stuck in I-75 contraflow lane

MORAINE — A man accidentally shot himself while stuck in traffic in the I-75 SB contraflow lane Saturday night, according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.
The accidental shooting was reported at 10:16 p.m., near the 50-mile marker of I-75 SB in Moraine.
Traffic in the contraflow lane was at a standstill due to a disabled vehicle near the 48-mile marker.
Parish said the man accidentally shot himself in the leg while sitting in stopped traffic.
Medics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A tow truck removed the disabled vehicle at approximately 10:35 p.m. and the contraflow lane re-opened.
