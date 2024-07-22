Man accidentally shoots himself while stuck in I-75 contraflow lane

MORAINE — A man accidentally shot himself while stuck in traffic in the I-75 SB contraflow lane Saturday night, according to Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Accidental shooting, disabled vehicle causing backup on I-75

The accidental shooting was reported at 10:16 p.m., near the 50-mile marker of I-75 SB in Moraine.

Traffic in the contraflow lane was at a standstill due to a disabled vehicle near the 48-mile marker.

Parish said the man accidentally shot himself in the leg while sitting in stopped traffic.

Medics took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck removed the disabled vehicle at approximately 10:35 p.m. and the contraflow lane re-opened.

