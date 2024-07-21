Accidental shooting, disabled vehicle causing backup on I-75

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

An accidental shooting is causing backups in the contraflow lane and southbound lanes on I-75 in Moraine, a Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed. One person was taken to a local hospital.

A disabled vehicle is blocking the contraflow lane on I-75 Southbound in Moraine, near mile marker 48, according to a Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher. Crews are working to move the vehicle.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

