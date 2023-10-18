Major road to be impacted in Preble County this week due to construction

PREBLE COUNTY — Construction will impact traffic on a major road in Preble County this week.

There will be lane closures on State Route 503 in Lewisburg as a pavement repair and resurfacing project continues, an ODOT spokesperson said.

This will impact drivers traveling on State Route 503 between Short and Fourth Streets starting today at 7 a.m. through Friday at 7 p.m.

Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Barrett Paving Materials was awarded a contract over $4 million to complete the project and it’s scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2024.

