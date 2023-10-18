Local

Major road to be impacted in Preble County this week due to construction

By WHIO Staff

Major road to be impacted in Preble County this week due to construction FILE PHOTO (WendellandCarolyn/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PREBLE COUNTY — Construction will impact traffic on a major road in Preble County this week.

There will be lane closures on State Route 503 in Lewisburg as a pavement repair and resurfacing project continues, an ODOT spokesperson said.

This will impact drivers traveling on State Route 503 between Short and Fourth Streets starting today at 7 a.m. through Friday at 7 p.m.

Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Barrett Paving Materials was awarded a contract over $4 million to complete the project and it’s scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2024.

