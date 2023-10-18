2 hospitalized after crash involving overturned semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Darke County involving an overturned semi on Tuesday afternoon.

>>Multiple people hurt, including child, after train hits car

Deputies and medics were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 36 and Jaysville-St. John’s Road on initial reports of a crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2009 Dodge Ram stopped at a stop sign on Jaysville-St. John’s Road. It did not yield and traveled into the path of a 2013 Freightliner.

The semi was going westbound on U.S. 36. It traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned onto its side; a preliminary investigation revealed.

Medics transported Kathleen Warner, 66, and Craig Bowman, 54, to Wayne Healthcare where they were treated and released. Warner drove the Dodge Ram while Bowman was operating the Freightliner.

Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville Township Fire Department and rescue teams.

Werner was cited for Failure to Yield.

©2023 Cox Media Group