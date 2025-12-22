Major insurance provider, Premier Health sign multi-year agreement

DAYTON — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Premier Health have signed a new multi-year agreement.
The agreement also continues in-network access to Premier’s hospitals, facilities, and healthcare professionals for Anthem members in all health plans.
The two organizations are working together on several initiatives, including value-based care models.
Anthem members with questions should call the Member Services number listed on the back of their Anthem ID card.
