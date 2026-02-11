Major hospital network notifies patients of data breach

KETTERING — Kettering Health notified patients of a data breach.

While the health system stated it has no evidence that the information has been used for identity theft or fraud, it is offering resources to help individuals protect their data.

News Center 7 previously reported that the organization became aware of suspicious activity within its network systems on or about May 20, 2025.

The health network said that unauthorized access occurred between April 9, 2025, and May 20, 2025.

The types of information potentially involved vary by individual.

According to Kettering Health, the files may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and passport numbers.

Other systems involved in the event contained medical or treatment information, health insurance data, billing or claim information, financial account numbers, and usernames with associated passwords.

Following the discovery of the activity, the organization launched an investigation with third-party cybersecurity specialists.

Kettering Health also worked with federal law enforcement agencies throughout the incident.

The health system reported that it is now reviewing its security policies, procedures and processes to reduce the risk of a similar event in the future.

Kettering Health is encouraging all potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant by reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

These reports can be ordered through the official website at www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling one-877-322-8228.

Affected individuals have the right to place fraud alerts or credit freezes on their credit files at no cost. An initial fraud alert lasts for one year and requires businesses to verify a consumer’s identity before extending new credit.

A credit freeze prohibits credit bureaus from releasing any information without express authorization. Kettering Health noted that while a freeze can prevent unauthorized loans, it may also delay the approval of legitimate applications for new credit, mortgages or other accounts.

For those with additional questions or concerns, the health system has established a dedicated assistance line.

People can call one-844-784-5351 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Kettering Health will be providing formal notification letters to those impacted by the incident.

