Mailed-in absentee ballots due for Ohioans voting on State Issue 1

Absentee ballots are due for Ohioans who intend to vote on the upcoming State Issue 1.

Mailed-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 7 and received by local elections boards by Aug. 12.

Voters can also drop off their absentee ballots to the board up until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 8.

Issue 1 is the only thing on the ballot in the August special election.

If approved, it would make it harder to change the state constitution with future amendments.

It would require signatures from all 88 counties to get an amendment on the ballot, then a 60 percent statewide vote to pass future amendments.

Currently, the standard is signatures from 44 counties and a 50 percent statewide vote.

