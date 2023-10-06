Loose mattress causes semi-fire on US-35 in Dayton; westbound lanes shut down

DAYTON — Smoke filled the highway as a semi-trailer caught fire in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to westbound US-35 at Smithville Road to reports of a semi-trailer on fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that the semi ran over the mattress which caught fire under the mattress and spread to the semi.

Video from Ohio Department of Transportation cameras shows heavy smoke in the area and firefighters spraying the semi with water.

Westbound lanes have been shutdown, according to ODOT.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is released.

