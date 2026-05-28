Longtime women’s basketball coach, AD among retirements at Alter High School

KETTERING — A longtime women’s basketball coach is among three retirements at Archbishop Alter High School.

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The school announced the retirements on social media.

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Alter High women’s basketball coach and athletic director Chris Hart, science teacher Randy Reeder, and advancement director Robin Blank are each retiring.

“Thank you for the lives you’ve touched, the traditions you helped build, and the legacy you leave behind,” the school said. “Once a Knight, always a Knight. Congratulations on your retirement!”

Hart led the Lady Knights to five state championships, over 500 wins, and multiple district, regional, and Greater Catholic League (GCL) titles.

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