Longtime West Carrollton mayor, city council member dies

WEST CARROLLTON — A longtime West Carrollton mayor and city council member has passed away.

The city announced on social media the passing of Jeff Sanner.

He served as West Carrolton’s mayor for 15 years and on the city council for 35 years.

“Jeff was a true champion for our community, guiding our city with dedication and passion. His impact on West Carrollton is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all,” the city said in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends during this loss. Jeff’s contributions and commitment to our city will always be remembered.

Sanner announced back in January he was stepping down as mayor.

He was 68 years old.

