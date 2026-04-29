Longtime UD men’s basketball assistant leaves for new job

DAYTON/PITTSBURGH — A longtime University of Dayton men’s basketball assistant coach has left for a new job.

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Ricardo Greer has returned to his alma mater, Pitt, as the new associate head coach.

He has served as an assistant coach at Dayton since 2017, according to a Pitt spokesperson.

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Greer has been UD’s associate head coach since 2021.

He played at Pitt from 1997 to 2001.

Off the court, Greer is known for his dedication to mentoring young players, the spokesperson said.

Dayton went 25-12 this past season and lost in the quarterfinals of the 2026 NIT.

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