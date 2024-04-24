Local

Longtime officer sworn in as new Germantown police chief

GERMANTOWN — A longtime police officer has been officially sworn in as the new police chief in Germantown.

Matt Burns was sworn in as the new chief of police on Monday, according to a city spokesperson.

The city posted photos on social media that showed Burns being sworn in.

He has been with the department since 1988 joining as a patrolman and worked his way up through the ranks, most recently as Deputy Chief/Major.

“Chief Burns has played an integral role in creating the culture of effective and ethical policing that exists in our department today,” said Judy Gilleland, city manager, in a statement. “His leadership and guidance are sure to foster positive outcomes in not only the police department but the city as a whole.”

Burns thanked the city council and administration for their confidence.

“We have great people working for our department who are dedicated to being good officers,” he said in a statement. “We are fortunate to serve in a city that is supportive and within a local government that is top notch.”

