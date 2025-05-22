Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday, the club announced. He was 65.

Specifics of his death are not yet known, though Irsay has dealt with numerous health issues in recent years. The Colts said that Irsay “passed away peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Irsay took over the Colts in 1997, when he inherited the club from his father. Robert Irsay acquired the team in 1972 for $12 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group