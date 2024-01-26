Longtime health commissioner announces retirement

CLARK COUNTY — After more than 20 years of service in public health, the Clark County Combined Health District’s health commissioner announced his retirement.

Health Commissioner Charles Patterson’s last day is Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson from the health district.

Patterson has been Clark County health commissioner since Aug. 21, 2000. In 2005, he became the health commissioner for New Carlisle.

Before his roles in Clark County, Patterson spent nearly 10 years with the Ohio Department of Health in the Lead Abatement program. He was also a health inspector for the Miami County Health Department for more than a year, the spokesperson said.

Patterson was born and raised in Clark County. He is an alumnus of Shawnee High School and Wright State University.

Within the community, he has held various leadership positions in community organizations like the Rotary Club of Springfield, the United Way Board of Trustees, and McKinley Hall, the spokesperson said.

Beyond the local level, Patterson has served as a past president of the Ohio Environmental Health Association and treasurer of the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners.

During his career, the Ohio Senate appointed Patterson to the Ohio Sewage Technical Advisory Committee. He was also appointed to the Sanitarian Registration Board by a former Ohio Governor, the spokesperson said.

During retirement, Patterson plans to run for an open seat on the Clark County Commission and pursue his love of flying.

The Clark County Board of Health expressed “sincere and profound appreciation” for his dedication and service, the spokesperson said.

Chris Cook will take over as Clark County’s health commissioner starting Feb. 1.

