Longtime Cedarville University men’s basketball coach resigns

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University has announced Pat Estepp, head coach of the men’s basketball team, is stepping down.

Estepp, 49, led Cedarville to three NCAA Championship banners and spent 24 years on the men’s basketball staff, the university said.

“I am thankful for Pat’s 24 years of service to our Lord, Cedarville University, and this athletic department,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Cross said.

Estepp is leaving the university to pursue another opportunity in collegiate basketball.

Cedarville University said it has begun an immediate search for his successor.













