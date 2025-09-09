Local woman to be inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

DAYTON — A Miami Valley woman is being inducted into Ohio’s Senior Citizen Hall of Fame this week.

Connie Blum, 94, of Dayton, is among 10 people being inducted.

Blum retired more than 30 years ago from a career as a social worker.

Following her retirement, she became a volunteer Certified Medicare Counselor. As a volunteer, she helped more than 100 Medicare beneficiaries save money each year.

According to the Ohio Department of Aging, she was awarded the Mike Klug Outstanding SHIP Volunteer of the Year Award in 2024 and was named a “Community Gem” in 2021.

Blum also served as the Director of Programs and Services for Older Adults at the Dayton Jewish Community Center, establishing daily lunches and other activities for older adults.

The Ohio Senior Citizens’ Hall of Fame honors older Ohioans who present a positive image of aging and have had significant accomplishments in their professions, vocations, and communities.

“These 10 amazing inductees show the depth and breadth of what is possible from older Ohioans,” said AGE Director Ursel J. McElroy. “All exemplary contributors to their field, they inspire us to continue our work to make Ohio the best place to age in the nation.”

The induction ceremony is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The full list of this year’s inductees can be found here.

