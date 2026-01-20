Local woman accused of having sexual contact with minor to spend 10 years in prison

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County woman accused of having sexual contact with a minor was sentenced to at least a decade in prison.

Hayleigh Campbell, 25, of Xenia, was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison after being charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition and one count of Pandering Obscenity involving a minor, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court Documents filed on Jan. 15.

Campbell is also required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender for 25 years.

She was initially indicted on Aug. 30, 2024, with four counts: two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and two counts of Pandering Obscenity involving a minor.

The indictment alleged Campbell had “sexual contact with the minor victim when the minor victim was less than thirteen years of age” and did “create, reproduce, or publish obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers.”

Campbell pleaded no contest to one count of Gross Sexual Imposition and one count of Pandering Obscenity involving a minor in Oct. 2025, according to court documents.

As a part of her plea, one count of each was dropped.

Campbell remains in the custody of Greene County Jail, according to jail records.

