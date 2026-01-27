Local warming shelter seeks donations, volunteers amid dangerously low temperatures

SPRINGFIELD — The Community warming shelter in Springfield is urgently seeking volunteers and winter clothing donations as dangerously low temperatures are forecasted this week.

The pop-up shelter at The Salvation Army will operate 24 hours a day through at least Friday to support individuals experiencing homelessness and those at risk due to extreme cold, according to a spokesperson.

The need for volunteers is critical to ensuring the shelter’s safe operations during this severe weather period.

Training for volunteers will be provided on-site to facilitate various responsibilities, including cleaning, client intake support, assisting with needs and engagement, organizing donations, and food preparation.

Specific winter clothing items requested for donation include women’s pants, men’s pants, men’s hoodies, undergarments, socks, hats, gloves, and men’s boots.

Only winter clothing items can be accommodated; donations of summer clothing are not being accepted at this time.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army located at 15 S. Plum Street.

Community members are encouraged to contribute what they can to help those in need.

Community members willing to volunteer are encouraged to sign up here.

