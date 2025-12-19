Local Walmart reopens after system issue causes temporary closure

MORAINE — A Montgomery County Walmart was closed briefly on Friday after experiencing system issues.

News Center 7 received a tip from an iWitness7 viewer late Friday morning that the systems were down at the Walmart in Moraine, causing long lines.

Our crew went to the store and saw shoppers being turned away.

An employee told News Center 7 that the store had to be closed due to its systems being down. The store reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

As far as the employee was aware, the Moraine location was the only Miami Valley store experiencing these issues.

