Local trash pickup schedules modified for the holidays

DAYTON — Christmas will affect the City of Dayton Division of Waste Collection pickup dates.

For Dayton residents, trash and recycling scheduled for collection on Dec. 25 will be collected on Dec. 26, according to a Facebook post.

For Moraine residents, collections that were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 26, will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 27.

Jefferson Township residents’ trash that was scheduled for Dec. 25 will be collected on Dec. 26. Recycling and bulk pickup that was scheduled for Dec. 26 will be moved to Dec. 27.

Make sure to have the correct bins in their pickup locations by 6 a.m. on their collection days.

