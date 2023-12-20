Local teenager in hospital after fight leads to shooting

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP — A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night.

Around 9:35 p.m. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a mobile home park in the 2100 block of South Tecumseh Road to reports of a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with the Sheriff’s office Wednesday about what caused the shooting.

A group of teenagers went to the mobile home park last night, a fight broke out, and a gun was discharged.

“They became involved in an argument and possibly a physical altercation with one of the residents, (then) the firearm discharged,” Clark County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz said.

“I don’t know if it’s in my back or my neck,” the victim said on a 911 call.

Her friends drove her to Springfield Regional Hospital, but she was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a precaution.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The man whose gun went off said a large group of teens and parents came to his home and got into a fight with his daughter.

When his daughter ended up on the ground, he pulled his gun out to back the group off his property.

He said a mother grabbed the gun, causing it to go off and hit the teenager in the shoulder.

He called 911 to report what took place.

“There was no malice. This wasn’t intentional or anything,” he told the dispatcher.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, he handed over the gun and has been cooperative.

No charges have been filed in this incident.

Shultz said the man did the right thing by coming forward and talking to police immediately but is still asking that anyone with more information call the sheriff’s office.

