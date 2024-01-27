Local state senator calls on DeWine to activate Ohio National Guard troops to Texas border

MIAMISBURG — A local state senator is calling on Governor Mike DeWine to activate the Ohio National Guard.

On Friday, Ohio Senator Niraj Antani (R-6) sent a letter to DeWine urging him to send thousands of Ohio National Guard members to the Texas border.

TODAY: I sent a letter to the Governor calling on him to activate the Ohio National Guard and send thousands of them to the Texas border to assist Governor @GregAbbott_TX & the Texas National Guard in securing the southern border. It’s time to stop the invasion. pic.twitter.com/R0tzljfs6m — Niraj Antani (@NirajAntani) January 26, 2024

>>RELATED: Ohio governor authorizes OSHP to Texas border

According to Antani’s letter, this week Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated Texas’ National Guard to “secure the United States border.”

“This followed President Biden’s failure to enforce the law and secure the border,” Antani wrote.

In the past, DeWine has deployed troops to the southwest border of Texas.

According to a social media post, Dewine said he deployed approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to support southwest border operations in Texas.

In October 2023, he deployed 375 Ohio National Guard members to Texas, the post said.

DeWine also sent Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers to support local law enforcement with border security, according to the post.

Ohio has stepped up to assist and has had a continuous presence on the border since October 2020, when I deployed approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest Border operations in Texas. I also deployed approximately 375 Ohio National Guard… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2024

In the letter, Antani “strongly” urges DeWine to deploy the Ohio National Guard members to “repel invasion and promote the health safety and welfare of the citizens of the state.”

>>RELATED: Texas National Guard blocking Border Patrol agents from accessing stretch of border: DOJ

Antani wants Ohio National Guard troops to go to Texas to “stop the invasion of the United States including Texas and Ohio,” the letter said.

On social media, DeWine posted “Ohio will continue to do our part to support Texas and support policies to secure our border.”

News Center 7 is working to learn if Texas has requested any Ohio troops to assist with border operations.

©2024 Cox Media Group