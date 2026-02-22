Local sheriff’s office warns of scam calls claiming missed jury duty, other court issues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Law enforcement is warning people after receiving reports of scam calls across the area.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that a caller falsely identified themselves as a member of their office.

The caller claimed it was very important that a resident return a call regarding an urgent matter.

The phone number appeared to be outside the area and may have been spoofed, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The recipient did the right thing by not calling back and checking with us first,” the social media post said.

The sheriff’s office also said that they received scam calls that included the following:

Claims of missed jury duty

Calls referencing federal court issues

“Our office will not call demanding immediate action, payment, or personal information,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will not threaten arrest or legal action over the phone. Legitimate court or jury matters are handled through official written notice.”

Residents who receive suspicious calls or messages are advised not to respond and to hang up immediately, the social media post stated.

The office said to contact them directly with a known phone number.

Officials noted that slowing down the verification of information helps protect the community from fraud.

