Local sheriff’s office to receive thousands in state funding

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funding over the next two years.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced Thursday that the agency will receive more than $500,000 from two state grants.

The first grant is from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and will help fund updated body-worn cameras for deputies.

The sheriff’s office will receive approximately $87,656.28 for these updates.

The second grant will fund behavioral services in the jail for the next two years, according to Duchak.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office will award the sheriff’s office approximately $214,500 each year.

This funding will pay the salaries of behavioral professionals and supplies.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services to contract behavioral health professionals.

Duchak said his office plans to onboard substance abuse disorder counselors and an addiction services coordinator, as the past several years have seen a “dramatic” uptick in mental health and substance abuse disorders among the inmates.

This specific grant was funded by money secured from the state opioid settlement.

Duchak said the county will incur no cost for these services.

