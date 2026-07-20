Local sheriff’s office to participate in Speed Enforcement Week

MERCER COUNTY — A local county will be participating in Speed Enforcement Week.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that it will participate in the national campaign.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The post said excessive speeding and dangerous driving behaviors can lead to serious injuries and even death.

The sheriff’s office said that they will have additional patrols out from July 20 through July 24, focusing on speed complaints.

Sheriff Timmerman said to slow down and to take your time traveling through the county.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]