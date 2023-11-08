Local school district talks about low attendance rates

YELLOW SPRINGS, Greene County — The Yellow Springs School Board says too many kids are missing school.

>>Ohio man dies in tragic accident on honeymoon, 3 days after wedding

The district talked about the problem at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the state, the rate of students who were chronically absent from school for the 2022-23 school year was more than 30%.

Administrators say many of the absences were due to COVID-19 cases or vacations.

“We had some families that were, you know, self-quarantining because somebody in the household was testing positive and they wanted to make sure that their child was okay, and they wanted to make sure that other children in the building were okay,” Mills Lawn Elementary Principal Megan Winston said.

She also said that some families took advantage of the fact that they felt comfortable going on vacations again.

Superintendent Terri Holden says the district’s rate of absences is higher than other school districts in Greene County.

>>Man accused of gouging out security guard’s eyes indicted in unrelated case

“We’re nowhere near the target — not for the district, not for each building,” Holden said.

Students are considered chronically absent if they miss 10% of instruction.

©2023 Cox Media Group